Sponsored Content
Dynamic pricing & promotions: Strategies for resilience in evolving consumer markets
REGISTER NOW
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 2:00 PM EST
Join NielsenIQ to explore how retailers and brands can adapt pricing and promotional strategies to align with ongoing shifts in consumer behavior - including inflation, economic uncertainty, digital influence, and demand for personalization.
Learn from real-life examples that deliver actionable strategies to drive growth, enhance profitability, and build consumer loyalty in 2025 and beyond.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
REGISTER NOW!
Sponsored By:
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement