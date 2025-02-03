 Skip to main content
Dynamic pricing & promotions: Strategies for resilience in evolving consumer markets

2/3/2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 2:00 PM EST


Join NielsenIQ to explore how retailers and brands can adapt pricing and promotional strategies to align with ongoing shifts in consumer behavior - including inflation, economic uncertainty, digital influence, and demand for personalization.

Learn from real-life examples that deliver actionable strategies to drive growth, enhance profitability, and build consumer loyalty in 2025 and beyond.

Sponsored By:

