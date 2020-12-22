Duda Farm Fresh Foods CEO To Retire

Dan Duda, the CEO and former president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods, has announced his retirement after 40 years from the six-generation family-owned company effective Dec. 31. His brother and fourth-generation family member, Sammy Duda, will continue to lead Duda Farm Fresh Foods as president.

During Dan Duda’s tenure, Duda Farm Fresh Foods transitioned from a commodity business to a well-known consumer brand with value-added operations that have gained exceptional growth. The Dandy brand has more than doubled in market penetration, with 80% market share in retail fresh cut celery.

“As I reflect on the past 40 years, I’m so thankful for my time with the company and furthermore it’s people,” said Duda. “The Duda Farm Fresh Foods family along with the fresh produce industry have been an integral part of my career and I will miss everyone dearly. I know Sammy will continue to offer exceptional leadership and propel the company forward with innovation and excellence."

Under Duda’s leadership, the Dandy brand has built a robust online presence through social media communities including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more. The retailer said he was an integral part in bringing online social engagement to the brand, resulting in over 500,000 total connected shoppers who actively interact with Dandy.

Duda oversaw the celery research and development that gained traction to allow Duda Farm Fresh Foods to begin exporting proprietary celery seed varieties internationally. This was necessary to create tasty fresh cut celery and differentiate the Dandy brand from its competitors.

“For the past 30 years, Dan and I have worked closely together, traveling, visiting with employees and touring our various operations,” said Bart Weeks, COO of A. Duda & Sons, Inc. “It’s been a pleasure getting to know Dan professionally and personally, and I look forward to working closer with Sammy as he continues to lead the company as president. I along with the Duda Farm Fresh Food employees and customers alike will miss Dan’s passion for the fresh produce industry along with his outstanding leadership, and we wish him the best in his much earned and deserved departure.”

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Over the years, the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, the company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Florida.