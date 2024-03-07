Driving Sustainability Goals Through Third-Party Certifications

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 2:00 PM EST



As consumers demand a stronger impact, third-party certification has emerged as a tool for driving environmental and social progress. Join Progressive Grocer for a conversation with Plant Based Foods Association VP of Marketplace Development Julie Emmett; MyForest Foods’ Chief Marketing Officer Sarah-Marie Cole; Natural Grocers VP of Advocacy & Governmental Affairs Alan Lewis; and Earth Fare Category Manager Jaden McTaggart for an inside look at how purpose-driven brands and forward-looking retailers can optimize ESG commitments by leveraging rigorous third-party standards. Learn more about shoppers who look for third-party certifications, why certifications matter to food retailers and insights into how associates at all levels can promote sustainability through certified products.