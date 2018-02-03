Do’s and Don’ts of Grocers’ Feedback Surveys

Are you keeping an eye on customer feedback? If it’s been an afterthought before, maybe it’s time to start taking it seriously.

Nearly 95 percent of business executives agree: Listening to customer feedback is increasingly critical to the bottom line. Rather than devoting valuable resources toward survey methods that may fall short on delivering actionable insights, take a few moments to consider what’s working and what’s not when it comes to gauging the opinions of your customer base.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind when attempting to gather feedback about your customers’ shopping experiences:

DON’T offer time-consuming surveys

When it comes to the grocery shopping experience, shorter is often better. With only 82 minutes of free time each day, shoppers aren’t usually willing to spend precious minutes filling out surveys — especially if there’s nothing in it for them.

Although much is made of the potential insights that could be generated by lengthy online or in-store surveys, these methods often fall short of expectations. In many cases, the responses to these surveys are less accurate because customers complete them simply for the incentive, without any regard for providing genuine feedback.

Almost seven out of 10 customers believe in-store surveys are inconvenient. Respondents complained that many surveys were either excessively long or contained leading questions. Make sure that you’re valuing the time of your customers by opting for surveys that are both simple and straightforward.

DO realize that less is more

While it may be tempting to ask multiple questions about a shopper’s experience in your store, one can get the job done. In fact, research from TruRating shows that a one-question survey at checkout can produce up to an 88 percent in-store response rate. By asking shoppers to answer one question instead of five or six, you can boost your chances of receiving a response.