Dollar Tree Hires Key Exec Role

As Dollar Tree Inc. continues to work on its growth plans, it has hired Alasdair James in a key leadership role as EVP, merchandising and supply chain.

In December 2019, following the consolidation of its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Store Support Centers, the company merged its merchandising and store operations functions under enterprise leaders to enhance the alignment of communication, strategies and initiatives for both of its business segments.

As a result, James will be responsible for merchandising, global sourcing, marketing, inventory management and logistics for the company, reporting to Michael Witynski, president and CEO.

“I am very pleased to announce that Alasdair James has joined Dollar Tree as EVP, merchandising and supply chain,” said Witynski. “Alasdair is a proven retail leader with many years of global consumer goods experience, in the U.S., China and the United Kingdom. This new position strengthens our executive team in key areas of the business, as we continue to grow as a unified company with two strong brands. We will continue to maintain our customer-centric focus while developing initiatives to improve productivity and efficiencies.”

James was previously CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports Inc. after having been president of Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Kmart Corp. for several years. He has also held global retail leadership roles, including chief customer officer global brands for Tesco plc, a U.K.-based groceries and general merchandising retailer with $72 billion in annual revenue, and as EVP and chief merchant for Tesco China. Other relevant industry experience includes management roles at GlaxoSmithKline plc and Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc.

“I am excited to join the Dollar Tree organization,” said James. “I have admired the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands as they have delivered value and convenience to their customers for decades. Clearly, the company demonstrated its commitment to customers through its investments in developing strategic store formats to grow and improve its business, while leveraging the strengths of both brands. My focus will be on leading productivity improvements across the merchandising, marketing, sourcing and logistics functions through use of data, analytics, automation and digital capabilities.”

Enterprise Chief Merchandising Officer Richard McNeely and Chief Logistics Officer Michael Lech will report to James in his new role at Dollar Tree.

Last week, Dollar Tree revealed its plan of hiring thousands of full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers across the United States as another part of its strategy to support its growth plans.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, operating 15,685 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, is No. 30 on The PG 2020, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.