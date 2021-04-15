Dollar General to Expand Workforce by 13%

America's fastest growing retailer needs more employees for all those new stores.

Dollar General is planning to hire as many as 20,000 new employees this spring and will host in-person and virtual hiring events from April 19 through April 23 to support ongoing efforts across store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations. Dollar General is opening at least 1,050 stores this year as it approaches operating more than 18,000 stores in the U.S. Dollar General employs more than 158,000 workers; this new hiring push will grow Dollar General's workforce by 13%.

The company’s plans for 2021 include continued expansion and expectations that sales growth is unlikely given comparison against 2021’s incredibly strong results. Dollar General affirmed plans to execute 2,900 real estate projects, including 1,050 new store openings, 1,750 store remodels and 100 store relocations. That compares to 1,000 new stores, 1,670 remodels and 110 relocations in 2020.That number includes up to 3,000 Popshelf stores.

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s EVP and chief people officer. The power of coupling our mission of Serving Others with one of our key operating priorities, investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, makes DG an employer of choice, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to come grow with our DG family this spring.”

Dollar General’s week-long recruiting efforts include opportunities for external candidates to join the company in a number of business operations including:

Store Operations: Opportunities to support retail store operations that currently encompasses more than 17,000 stores in 46 states include roles as regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates.

Distribution Centers: Dollar General currently operates traditional (dry) and DG Fresh distribution centers that offer opportunities in roles within general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration.

Private Fleet: The company’s private fleet program has grown from 80 tractors at the end of fiscal 2017 to more than 700 tractors and more than 550 drivers in spring 2021. The company is currently seeking drivers to further expand its private fleet where top-of-the-line equipment is ready and waiting for Class A CDL drivers to join the team.

Store Support Center: The company’s corporate headquarters, located near Nashville, Tennessee, is looking to fill a wide range of roles. Candidates interested in career opportunities at the Store Support Center may visit the DG Careers site and select Corporate Jobs.

Dollar General says it invests significant resources into programs focused on improving the well-being of its employee base including day-one telemedicine eligibility with no co-pay and the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Additional benefits include:

DG University Alliance: Employees have an opportunity to advance their education through the DG University Alliance Grow, a university partnership and scholarship program allowing employees and their family members to access higher education. Participating colleges and universities across the country provide tuition benefits including discounts, fee waivers and deferred billing to every full and part time employee. The Alliance also offers a scholarship program, which is available to full-time employees who meet applicable criteria.

ACE Program: Store managers who complete the company’s Store Manager Training program are eligible to receive up to nine semester credit hours toward the completion of an undergraduate degree after an evaluation and recommendation by the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE Credit). ACE Credit helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside of traditional degree programs.

Development Opportunities: The retailer's reputation for supporting the growth and development of its employees is illustrated by the numerous members of leadership and approximately 75% of current store managers who were promoted from within the company. Further underscoring the company’s continued commitment to this goal is the career path Dollar General offers to entry-level part-time sales associates who generally may be promoted to lead sales associates within six months and to assistant store managers within a year.

The company has also been celebrating employee diversity by embracing Celebrate Diversity Month.



Dollar General currently has five Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Each group is organized around a chosen commonality and works to leverage differences, support belonging, promote awareness and build a more inclusive culture consistent with Dollar General’s mission and core values. Whether it is in stores, near the retailer's Store Support Center or 28 traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers, its ERGs also focus on cultivating a stronger tie to the communities in which employees live and serve.



Furthermore, to support a culture that respects the dignity and celebrates the differences of employees and communities, the retailer has participated or led the following events in recent years:

African American ERG: The African American ERG (AAERG) is focused on impacting and enhancing the diversity of Dollar General's culture through community outreach, recruitment, development and education. To commemorate February’s Black History Month celebrations, the AAERG hosts an annual Days of Service event. In partnership with the company’s Community Initiatives team, the ERG organizes several volunteer opportunities for Store Support Center employees to serve within the greater Nashville community. In 2021, led by the AAERG, Dollar General celebrated two notable Black History Month events that included a lunch and learn with Audra Bohannon, senior client partner at Korn Ferry, and a Virtual Keynote Speaker event with actor and author Hill Harper featuring the Grammy-award winning Fisk Jubilee Singers. The AAERG also leads the company’s annual Juneteenth commemorations, which mark the end of slavery in the United States.

EQUAL ERG: The EQUAL ERG is dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ team members and allies. During Nashville, Tennessee's 2020 Pride @ Home Festival, Dollar General and EQUAL served as sponsor for the virtual events, and also served as the event's 2019 main gate booth sponsor for the in-person event in downtown Nashville.

In 2020, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced a $5 million racial justice and education commitment that includes the following three initial grant recipients: INROADS, Equal Justice Initiative and Operation HOPE. Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation plan to announce additional grant recipients in 2021.



Dollar General has also created an Allyship Guide as a tool to assist with advocating for equity on teams and in communities and to promote relationship building based on trust, consistency and accountability.



In 2020, Dollar General held its second Innovation and Supplier Diversity Summit, inviting companies holding a wide variety of diversity certifications (including those listed below) that have not sold products to the company within the past 18 months with an opportunity to meet with merchandise buyers and category managers.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates more than 17,000 stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.