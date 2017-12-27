Dollar General to Build 2nd Texas DC

Dollar General Corp. has revealed plans to build a distribution center in Longview, Texas. The state-of-the-art Gregg County facility is expected to create about 400 new jobs at full capacity and serve around 1,000 Dollar General stores in Texas and the Southeast. Construction is slated to begin early next year.

“This facility is expected to support Dollar General’s growing store count in Texas, where we already operate more than 1,400 current locations and have complementary operations in San Antonio,” said Todd Vasos, the dollar store chain’s CEO. “We look forward to the facility helping better serve our customers with value and convenience, as well as creating career opportunities for approximately 400 future Dollar General employees.” The company currently has more than 12,000 employees in Texas.

As well as the new full-time jobs the facility itself is expected to create, Dollar General anticipates a strong economic impact through the hundreds of workers needed to build the nearly 1,000,000-square-foot structure. The company chose Clayco as the project’s official general contractor, Leo A. Daly as the architectural engineering firm, and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.

The Longview DC will be Dollar General’s 17th facility in its distribution network and the second in Texas. The first, in San Antonio, marked its grand opening in 2016. Dollar General currently has 15 distribution centers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Its 16th distribution center, in Amsterdam, N.Y., is currently under construction.

The Longview project received support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Gregg County, the city of Longview and the Longview Economic Development Corp.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 14,321 stores in 44 states.