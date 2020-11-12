Demystifying the Potato: Educating Consumers About America’s Favorite Vegetable

Is coconut oil still OK for cooking? Is the Impossible Whopper better for me than its all-beef predecessor? Are colorful foods healthier than, well, uncolorful foods? It’s dizzying to keep up, much less separate fact from fiction for many consumers.

It’s more important than ever for brands and organizations to play a role in demystifying the sometimes contradictory information that consumers face daily. A perfect example is the humble potato. Beloved by Americans, it’s the most-loved vegetable according to Chicago-based market research firm Datassential, and consistently ranks No. 1 with consumers among all veggies on key metrics like frequency and appeal. It’s also quite possibly one of the most misunderstood vegetables around. What steps can retailers take to clear the air and make educating customers and consumers easy?

Bring in the Experts

Like most things, the answer isn’t black and white or, in this case, orange and white.

“Nutritionally speaking, potatoes are an excellent source of nutrition, regardless of color, and while there are slight differences, overall it’s a wash: Virtually all potatoes are a healthy choice,” says Marie Molde, a registered dietitian at Datassential.

Sweet potatoes get their orange color from vitamin A, while white potatoes have more vitamin C, potassium and folate. Many consumers would probably be surprised to learn that medium-sized skin-on white potatoes actually have less sugar and more protein than their sweet potato cousins.

Connect to Benefits

Potatoes check the box on a number of top-of-mind consumer claims such as fiber, protein, and iron. Most consumers likely don’t know that potatoes have 2 grams of fiber or 3 grams of protein per serving; and they probably also don’t realize that white potatoes are a nutritional powerhouse providing fuel and replenishment for athletic performance. Highlighting these nutritional benefits helps consumers think beyond the “label” and connect to their personal goals such as digestive health, fitness or satiety.

Dig Into the Data

There’s a reason that potatoes are trending on restaurant menus. In the past four years, white potato varieties like fingerling and red skin have been growing on menus, increasing 15% and 14%, respectively. For their part, fingerling potatoes bring a new riff on a ubiquitous pairing with center-of-plate proteins. The nutty. buttery flavor of a fingerling potato can be roasted, crisped or served confit-style with steaks, chops and seafood.

Meanwhile, colorful purple potatoes have a vibrant color and earthy flavor, perfect for potato hash that works across dayparts, including breakfast, where potatoes are a hero menu item. Whether served in a hand-held or as a side, a skillet or a bowl, potatoes are a key component. What’s more, breakfast tends to be the healthiest meal of the day for most consumers. As more and more restaurant chains look to drive traffic in the breakfast daypart, they also look to potatoes in items like First Watch’s Hacienda Hash, featuring fresh seasoned potatoes, or Dunkin’s Egg White Bowl, made with a base of roasted potatoes

Potatoes are the unsung heroes fueling performance of not only athletes, but also every consumer from all walks of life. Whether it’s the home cook looking for a healthy and easy ingredient that pairs well with everything or a commuter grabbing breakfast on the go, odds are that potatoes are in the mix, and rightfully so — potatoes have endured for ages because of their delicious versatility and amazing nutritional value.

So remember, when helping your customers demystify the sometimes contradictory information that they face daily, to remind them to look at the whole picture, and they may be surprised what they find out.

As Datassential’s Trends and Insights practice area lead, Howe brings together her extensive data, research and trends background to give voice to the trends shaping the food and beverage industry.