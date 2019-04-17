Davidson Specialty Foods Premieres UpNext! Food Event

Davidson Specialty Foods, a subsidiary of C&S Wholesale Grocers, will host the inaugural UpNext!, an invitation-only natural and specialty foods event in Chicago on April 18. The show is designed to facilitate meaningful conversation, networking, partnerships and learning in the natural and specialty food market. Attendees, including select representatives from retail, emerging brands and investors, will have the opportunity to engage, network and discuss practical strategies for shared growth with retailers.

The event features a panel discussion with Joe Cavaliere, of Keene, N.H.-based C&S; Anu Goel, of Chicago-based SPINS; and Jason Sowers, of Chicago-based Winona Capital, a partner in the event along with Cadent Consulting Group. Keynote speaker Brian Gillis, also of SPINS, will share the power of insights and data to effectively sell into retailers. In another highlight of the event, Ken Harris, of Wilton, Conn.-based Cadent, will be presenting industry survey findings comparing the perspectives and expectations of retailers and challenger brands.

Sponsors of the event include SPINS, Wiilliamsville, N.Y.-based ShoptoCook, Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie and East Syracuse, N.Y.-based Dumac Business Systems.

Founded in 1974, Davidson started as a regional, full-service specialty supplier serving the Northeast. In 2016, the Newington, Conn.-based company became a wholly owned subsidiary of C&S and continues to service independent grocers while leveraging C&S’s national footprint and strong supply chain expertise.