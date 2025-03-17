 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

From Data to Dollars: Safeguard Grocery Margins with AI

3/17/2025

REGISTER NOW

Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:00 PM EDT

The grocery industry operates on razor-thin margins, and managing vendor invoices manually can lead to costly errors, missed cost discrepancies, and inefficiencies in the purchasing process. AI-driven accounts payable (AP) automation is changing the game, turning AP from a labor-intensive task into a strategic advantage for finance and procurement teams.

Join Don Ditmar, Vice President, Head of Product, and Ben Spiegel, Product Manager for Retail, for a 60-minute webinar on how leading grocers use Ottimate’s cloud-based, AI-powered AP automation to gain real-time financial visibility, improve purchasing accuracy and safeguard margins.

What You’ll Learn:

Catch Cost & Delivery Variances in Real-Time – Detect discrepancies in vendor invoices to ensure accurate payments and prevent margin erosion.
✅ Streamline DSD Receiving & Purchasing – Eliminate guesswork in managing direct store delivery (DSD) invoices, ensuring you always buy at the best value.
✅ Automate Margin Management – Capture price variances instantly to make data-driven purchasing decisions and maximize profitability.
✅ Gain Remote, Store-Level Visibility – As a cloud-based, multi-store platform, Ottimate provides real-time insights into store-level purchasing and invoice behaviors—giving operators full control no matter where they are.

Discover how Ottimate’s AI-driven AP automation is helping grocery finance and procurement leaders reduce shrink, optimize vendor spend, and gain full control over invoice processing—all from a centralized, cloud-based platform.

Register now to secure your spot!

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
PG_Ottimate_webinarspeakers_Don_Ben_Emily_041725

REGISTER NOW!

 

Sponsored By:

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Ottimate

Related Topics

Popular Articles

South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
PW teaser

Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Publix

Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Exec will succeed Vivek Sankaran following transition period
Susan Morris at Grocery Impact Teaser

Fareway Upgrades Continue in Iowa

Grocer starts relocation project in home state and also rolls out new lottery feature
Eldora rendering

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
BJ's
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds