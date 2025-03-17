From Data to Dollars: Safeguard Grocery Margins with AI

Thursday, April 17, 2025 2:00 PM EDT

The grocery industry operates on razor-thin margins, and managing vendor invoices manually can lead to costly errors, missed cost discrepancies, and inefficiencies in the purchasing process. AI-driven accounts payable (AP) automation is changing the game, turning AP from a labor-intensive task into a strategic advantage for finance and procurement teams.



Join Don Ditmar, Vice President, Head of Product, and Ben Spiegel, Product Manager for Retail, for a 60-minute webinar on how leading grocers use Ottimate’s cloud-based, AI-powered AP automation to gain real-time financial visibility, improve purchasing accuracy and safeguard margins.



What You’ll Learn:



✅ Catch Cost & Delivery Variances in Real-Time – Detect discrepancies in vendor invoices to ensure accurate payments and prevent margin erosion.

✅ Streamline DSD Receiving & Purchasing – Eliminate guesswork in managing direct store delivery (DSD) invoices, ensuring you always buy at the best value.

✅ Automate Margin Management – Capture price variances instantly to make data-driven purchasing decisions and maximize profitability.

✅ Gain Remote, Store-Level Visibility – As a cloud-based, multi-store platform, Ottimate provides real-time insights into store-level purchasing and invoice behaviors—giving operators full control no matter where they are.



Discover how Ottimate’s AI-driven AP automation is helping grocery finance and procurement leaders reduce shrink, optimize vendor spend, and gain full control over invoice processing—all from a centralized, cloud-based platform.



Register now to secure your spot!