Crispy Green Honored With 2020 Nyx Award

Leading snack brand Crispy Green has been honored with the Silver Award as part of the 2020 NYX Awards.

The brand was selected for the award among a pool of 1,616 entries from 33 countries.

“We couldn’t be more delighted by winning this award!" said Cherie Boldt, marketing director. "Our team created a compelling ad that clearly conveyed our message with minimal copy and a strong image. Everyone contributed to the creation with some special inspiration from our CEO, Angela Liu! This was truly a collaborative effort and a reflection of the talent and creativity of the Crispy Green team!”

Crispy Green emerged onto the snack scene in 2004 with one goal: to offer a natural, delicious, healthy snacking option to consumers of all ages. Crispy Green has become the No. 1 freeze-dried fruit brand in the country. As part of its ongoing mission, the company says it strives to act as a force for good through its product offerings, partnerships, community service and other philanthropic activities.

The NYX Marcom and NYX Video Awards are international awards competitions

open to all marketing communications and videography professionals whose creative

expertise and proficiency are both celebrated and recognized.

The winning entries are judged by a group of marketing communications and videography professionals from 16 countries.

Among the submissions this year: World Vision Canada, Heineken USA, PETA, Ferrari, BMW, Audi, Player One Trailers, Ubisoft, Morris Animal Foundation, TikTok Canada, Canon Singapore, Ericson Group Inc, FabFitFun, Adidas, Paradox Interactive, King Art Games, Miami Ad School, American Migraine Foundation, BBC Studioworks/Shoot You Ltd, Dell

EMC, Unilever, CGTN, Lexus, Western Digital and AARP.