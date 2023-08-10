Cracking The Code: NIQ’s Deep Dive into the Empowered Omnichannel Consumer

Armed with omnichannel choices, shoppers continue to steer purchases to online. But today’s consumers are shopping differently, and the industry is about to be altered by the emergence of Gen Z consumers.

That’s according to a recent webinar, “Cracking the Code – Connecting With the Empowered Omnichannel Consumer,” moderated by Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta, who was joined by NIQ’s VP, omni industry leader Kenneth Cassar, and VP of Omni Solutions Stacey Maniscalco.

In the wide-ranging discussion, the experts alerted retailers and suppliers that Gen Z – not yet in its full spending stride – will ultimately have a profound impact on a market already characterized by a myriad of players and options.

“Sales are increasing significantly for this particular generation, [and] they’re growing faster online than offline,” said Cassar of the digitally native generation. Just give it five years, he suggested, and the cohort’s spending will mature to game-changing levels.