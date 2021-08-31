CPGs: Are you managing price increases the right way?

For CPGs, sustaining and improve margins means increasing the prices they charge their retail customers—and ensuring that retailers pass along these price changes to consumers. But failure to implement price increases quickly enough leaves money on the table, and every day of delay in doing so brings a hit to the bottom line. The better approach: effective management of price increases—with shareable data at its core. Check out this infographic to learn how sharing pricing data with retailers leads to more rapid, sustained implementation of price increases, in turn decreasing unnecessary trade spend as well as yielding other benefits.