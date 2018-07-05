Consumers’ Top Food Demands Are Global

From the CIBUS International Food Exhibition, Parma, Italy – When Americans think of Italian food, what comes to mind?

Well, yes, pizza and spaghetti – at least that’s been the default for years. But as palates have matured and folks have become more savvy about food, I’d argue that for many, Italy means authenticity, tradition, family.

Those are messages that certainly came through loud and clear during booth visits on my first day of attending this week’s CIBUS food show here in northern Italy. And I suspect that’s not only genuine but also intentional, since the audience at CIBUS is largely buyers with retailers, wholesalers and importers from the United States and other countries looking to add authentic Italian food products to their shelves and exclusive private label offerings.