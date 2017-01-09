Consumers Driving Food, Beverage Sustainability: Survey

A recent survey conducted by accounting firm Green Hasson Janks has found that 77 percent of food and beverage respondents have changed or added products based on consumer sustainability concerns, demonstrating that shopper demands are spurring companies to expand their sustainable sourcing of ingredients, reduce waste, and use eco-friendly or biodegradable packaging.

Survey respondents also said they were implementing such sustainability practices as waste reduction, supplier standards and accountability measures, sustainable ingredient sourcing, employee health-and wellness-programs, and water conservation, just to name a few.

“Innovative market leaders in food and beverage are not just talking sustainability, but backing it up with actions by redesigning packaging, pursuing sustainable manufacturing practices and innovating with new product offerings,” said Donald Snyder, partner and leader of the food and beverage practice at Los Angeles-based Green Hasson Janks. “In addition to sustainability, companies are looking to incorporate social responsibility as a practice and use it within their marketing strategy.”

The survey’s full findings will be published in a corresponding white paper, "The Future of Food: Meeting Consumer Demands with Sustainable Resources,” and revealed at Green Hasson Janks’ annual Food and Beverage Forum on Sept. 26.