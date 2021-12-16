Consumer Goods Forum Publishes 1st Annual Report

Underlining its dedication to transparency, the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has published its first annual report, “Collective Action Today, Impact at Scale Tomorrow – review 2021.” The report details the collaboration of more than 400 members and highlights the work and achievements of its eight specialist Coalitions of Action in the areas of deforestation, social justice, plastic waste, food waste, health, forced labor, food safety and data accuracy.

“If we are going to mitigate the greatest risks of the climate crisis and protect the health of communities around the world, we need to be our own biggest critics,” said Wai-Chan Chan, managing director of Paris-based CGF. "That is exactly why we have published our first annual review, committing to rigorous and transparent reporting to accelerate action and build trust.”

In what has been a challenging year, the report evidences the progress made, while acknowledging the difficulty of collaborating on big global challenges.

Highlights of the report include:

In spring 2020, CGF transitioned to CEO-led coalitions to encourage collaboration and focus on greater impact at scale. By March 2021, the eight coalitions had been created, and through the work of Food Waste, Forest Positive, GFSI, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Human Rights, Plastic Waste, Product Data and Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative, the group has brought together some of the most influential CEOs of world-leading consumer goods companies to collaborate across borders and overcome barriers to deliver action.

For example, the GFSI Coalition of Action is being led by Howard Popoola, VP, corporate food technology and regulatory compliance at The Kroger Co. He was appointed earlier in the year to the role of steering committee co-chair, representing retail members of the coalition.

Additionally, the coalition of action on food safety strengthened its steering committee in September by adding six new members:

Hugo Byrnes, VP product integrity, Ahold Delhaize

Mark Fryling, VP global food safety and quality, General Mills

Sara Mortimore, VP, global food safety, Walmart

Carletta Ooton, VP, product assurance, risk and security, Amazon

Natalia Somer, director of department of quality management system, Magnit

Nelum Vithana, manager corporate, product research and development, Cargill

"All our members are committed to finding solutions together that have tangible, positive effects on people, the planet and business – and it is heartening to see the many examples of this across 2021,” said Chan. “However, as COP26 [the UN Climate Change Conference’s 26th Conference of the Parties] underlined, we must continue to act with urgency and work towards even more ambitious targets in 2022, scaling up our impact. Our approaches to achieve this, beyond the work of our coalitions of action, include increasing our reach in Asia, building on our digital connections, and expanding to working with smaller, more localized members – encouraging action at every level.”

CGF’s first annual report was created with the support of auditing firm KPMG.

CGF is the only CEO-led organization that represents both consumer goods manufacturers and retailers globally, bringing together senior leaders from more than 400 organizations across 70 countries.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart; Seattle-based Amazon; and Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize are Nos. 1, 2 and 10, respectively, on The PG 100.