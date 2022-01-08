08/01/2022
Sponsored Content
Consumer Demand for Premium Meats Can Increase Retail Profits
Trends toward premiumization exists across income categories.
Even as consumers feel the pinch of inflation, they haven’t backed away from premium products, or at least not all of them.
One place where they are willing to splurge is at the meat case, and specifically on premium beef and pork, from lunch meat to tenderloins and ribeyes.1
A closer look at the research identifies a detail that may surprise you: Consumers from all income levels, including lower income households, are willing to pay more for premium products, particularly in the fresh category.2
Here are four things retailers should know about the premiumization of meats