Consumer Demand for Premium Meats Can Increase Retail Profits

Both low- and high-income households are trading up on food and beverages, as well as in categories including personal care and cleaning. 1

Both low- and high-income households are trading up on food and beverages, as well as in categories including personal care and cleaning. 1

23% of consumers who are purchasing premium brands, a very similar percentage as shoppers from middle- and high-income households. 1

23% of consumers who are purchasing premium brands, a very similar percentage as shoppers from middle- and high-income households. 1

The shift to premium brands crosses income categories. Shoppers from low-income households now make up 23% of consumers who are purchasing premium brands, a very similar percentage as shoppers from middle- and high-income households. 1 Both low- and high-income households are trading up on food and beverages, as well as in categories including personal care and cleaning. 1

The shift to premium brands crosses income categories. Shoppers from low-income households now make up 23% of consumers who are purchasing premium brands, a very similar percentage as shoppers from middle- and high-income households. 1 Both low- and high-income households are trading up on food and beverages, as well as in categories including personal care and cleaning. 1

The shift to premium brands crosses income categories. Shoppers from low-income households now make up 23% of consumers who are purchasing premium brands, a very similar percentage as shoppers from middle- and high-income households. 1 Both low- and high-income households are trading up on food and beverages, as well as in categories including personal care and cleaning. 1

Premiumization and value can matter more to consumers than price. Across income levels and age groups, shoppers are trying to achieve a balance between affordability and premiumization.

How they reach that balance can vary by income level, age or both. But in all cases, it comes down to value. What does that mean? According to IRI, for today’s shoppers, “value is about price (and) competitiveness but also convenience, occasion and needs.”

For millennials, value is in experiences, and they will purchase premium products for the experiences they provide.1 As a subgroup, millennials who are from low-income households may place higher value on products that provide convenience or are specialty items.2