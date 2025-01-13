The Colorful, Sustainable Chocolate Grocers Need in 2025

When it comes to chocolate, indulgence is often the first thought. For Ritter Sport, the premium German chocolatier, chocolate is more than a treat — it’s an everyday delight, as playful as it is delicious. With a heritage spanning more than a century, Ritter Sport is redefining premium chocolate with its iconic square bars and commitment to sustainability.

Founded in 1912 by Alfred and Clara Ritter in Stuttgart, Germany, Ritter Sport is a family-owned fourth-generation business. Its iconic square bars — designed by Clara to fit perfectly into a jacket pocket — are now synonymous with the brand’s colorful packaging and commitment to sustainable cocoa farming.

This enduring family legacy has given Ritter Sport the freedom to build its famous and colorful chocolate brand differently. The Ritter Sport name is synonymous with the brand’s commitment to doing the right thing for its people, products and planet. Its iconic square shape is crafted with sustainably sourced cocoa and complemented with real, whole ingredients.