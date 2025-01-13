 Skip to main content
RitterSport_Premium_German_Chocolate
The Colorful, Sustainable Chocolate Grocers Need in 2025

1/13/2025

When it comes to chocolate, indulgence is often the first thought. For Ritter Sport, the premium German chocolatier, chocolate is more than a treat — it’s an everyday delight, as playful as it is delicious. With a heritage spanning more than a century, Ritter Sport is redefining premium chocolate with its iconic square bars and commitment to sustainability.

Founded in 1912 by Alfred and Clara Ritter in Stuttgart, Germany, Ritter Sport is a family-owned fourth-generation business. Its iconic square bars — designed by Clara to fit perfectly into a jacket pocket — are now synonymous with the brand’s colorful packaging and commitment to sustainable cocoa farming.

This enduring family legacy has given Ritter Sport the freedom to build its famous and colorful chocolate brand differently. The Ritter Sport name is synonymous with the brand’s commitment to doing the right thing for its people, products and planet. Its iconic square shape is crafted with sustainably sourced cocoa and complemented with real, whole ingredients.

Ritter Sport has been delighting U.S. consumers for more than 30 years, but 2025 marks a turning point. With ambitious plans to expand distribution across key retail channels — including food, drug and specialty stores — the company is poised to sweeten the competition in the premium chocolate category.

At the helm of Ritter Sport’s new U.S. subsidiary is confectionery industry veteran Ralf Hilpuesch.

“Ritter Sport isn’t just another chocolate brand — it’s a statement,” said Hilpuesch, CEO of Ritter Sport USA“Our mission is to bring the fun of our iconic chocolate to American shelves while raising the bar for what consumers can expect from premium confectionery.”

Ritter Sport will go head-to-head with some of the country’s best-known chocolate brands in a competition for shelf space. With more than 20 years of experience in the candy and confectionary space, Ritter Sport Vice President of Sales Chris Avery is up for the challenge. 

“We’re excited to partner with retailers to expand Ritter Sport’s footprint and offer U.S. consumers the chance to discover a chocolate that’s as fun to share as it is delicious to eat," said Avery.

How does Ritter Sport intend to stand out and compete in this crowded category

What truly sets Ritter Sport apart is its sustainability. As one of the first major chocolate manufacturers to source certified cocoa and establish its own cocoa farm in Nicaragua, Ritter Sport embodies transparency and ethical practices — a key driver for Millennial and Gen Z shoppers willing to pay more for quality products aligned with their values.

In addition, consumers want a great-tasting chocolate that comes in unique flavors, and they want chocolate to help make any moment a little more fun. Ritter Sport features more than 25 flavors in colorful, snap-open packages designed for sharing. The brand uses only the finest cocoa beans, resulting in a rich and distinctive German chocolate with a smooth, velvety texture and unique flavors you won’t find in any other chocolate brand.

With bold plans and a strong commitment to sustainability, Ritter Sport is ready to brighten U.S. chocolate aisles with its colorful packaging, rich flavors and ethical practices. Retailers looking to meet consumer demand for premium, purposeful products won’t want to miss out.

