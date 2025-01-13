The Colorful, Sustainable Chocolate Grocers Need in 2025
When it comes to chocolate, indulgence is often the first thought. For Ritter Sport, the premium German chocolatier, chocolate is more than a treat — it’s an everyday delight, as playful as it is delicious. With a heritage spanning more than a century, Ritter Sport is redefining premium chocolate with its iconic square bars and commitment to sustainability.
Founded in 1912 by Alfred and Clara Ritter in Stuttgart, Germany, Ritter Sport is a family-owned fourth-generation business. Its iconic square bars — designed by Clara to fit perfectly into a jacket pocket — are now synonymous with the brand’s colorful packaging and commitment to sustainable cocoa farming.
This enduring family legacy has given Ritter Sport the freedom to build its famous and colorful chocolate brand differently. The Ritter Sport name is synonymous with the brand’s commitment to doing the right thing for its people, products and planet. Its iconic square shape is crafted with sustainably sourced cocoa and complemented with real, whole ingredients.
Ritter Sport has been delighting U.S. consumers for more than 30 years, but 2025 marks a turning point. With ambitious plans to expand distribution across key retail channels — including food, drug and specialty stores — the company is poised to sweeten the competition in the premium chocolate category.
At the helm of Ritter Sport’s new U.S. subsidiary is confectionery industry veteran Ralf Hilpuesch.
“Ritter Sport isn’t just another chocolate brand — it’s a statement,” said Hilpuesch, CEO of Ritter Sport USA. “Our mission is to bring the fun of our iconic chocolate to American shelves while raising the bar for what consumers can expect from premium confectionery.”
Ritter Sport will go head-to-head with some of the country’s best-known chocolate brands in a competition for shelf space. With more than 20 years of experience in the candy and confectionary space, Ritter Sport Vice President of Sales Chris Avery is up for the challenge.
“We’re excited to partner with retailers to expand Ritter Sport’s footprint and offer U.S. consumers the chance to discover a chocolate that’s as fun to share as it is delicious to eat," said Avery.
How does Ritter Sport intend to stand out and compete in this crowded category?