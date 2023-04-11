Colavita Acquires O Olive Oil & Vinegar

Specialty food producer, importer and distributor Colavita is branching out in the olive oil business, acquiring the O Olive Oil & Vinegar brand. The deal was made with Curation Foods, a subsidiary of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.

As part of the acquisition, Colavita will take on the O brand’s line, which includes organic extra virgin olive oil, champagne vinegar and sherry vinegar. O’s offerings include a range of organic olive oil and vinegar products available at grocery stores around the United States.

“I’m happy to announce this important acquisition,” said Giovanni Colavita, CEO of Colavita USA. “We have always looked with admiration at what the O founders created. A company that produces distinctive oils and vinegars, all 100% from California in a fully integrated way, and located in the heart of the Californian wine region. We are happy to bring back O to a family-operated business and culture after a transitional period as part of a public company. I want to thank our team, the Curation team and our respective consultants for making this transaction happen so effectively.”

The company also announced the appointment of Paolo Colavita CEO of O Olive Oil & Vinegar. Most recently, he served as VP of Colavita’s west coast operations. Going forward, he will manage the O team based in Petaluma, Calif.

“It is a very exciting moment in our company’s history and I am beyond grateful to lead this venture,” remarked Paolo Colavita. “I want to thank the rest of my family, most especially my father and role model Enrico, without whom all this would not have been possible. He is the one, together with his U.S. business partner and Colavita USA co-founder John J. Profaci, who originally envisioned a future in California for our company even before the California olive oil and vinegar industries had really taken root. Our mission with this acquisition is to stay true to the incredible uniqueness of the O brand without compromise, while utilizing our shared industry expertise to elevate the brand on a global scale.”

The family-owned Colavita is based in in Pomezia, Italy, and has U.S. operations in Edison, N.J., and Dixon, Calif. The company continues to roll out new products of its own, including Colavita Rosé Balsamic Vinegar and Organic Balsamic Glaze.