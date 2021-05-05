Coffee Capitalism at Work in Rwanda

It’s been a challenging year for capitalism. Vilified by many in America, especially in an election year when inequality of outcome in a system based on competition is exploited for political gain, capitalism is either viewed as what’s wrong or right with America.

In the retail world, the principles of free enterprise are evident every day as some retailers and suppliers compete more effectively for shoppers’ dollars. The system has served the American consumer well, and Westrock Coffee Co. CEO Scott Ford is a fervent believer in, and beneficiary of, capitalism. So, too are the small East African farmers that helped launch the Westrock company and brand. The forces of free enterprise have been embraced in Rwanda, where farmers are benefiting from the increasingly popular brand they helped create.

Little Rock, Ark.-based Westrock Coffee doesn’t have the brand awareness of Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts or Folgers, but chances are good that anyone who drinks coffee has tasted coffee that Westrock touched, whether they knew it or not. Following the acquisition of S&D Coffee & Tea from Cott Corp. in January, Westrock gained the ability to roast, grind and package more than 220 million pounds of coffee annually, and is now one of the nation’s largest tea suppliers.

“We believe we are the largest custom roaster in the U.S.,” Ford says.

Multi-Stakeholder View

That’s not a well-known fact in the consumer goods world, due to the company’s unique origins and Ford’s unlikely ascent as a coffee mogul. His plan at the time of the S&D deal was to create a fully integrated company whose scale could be used to offer the most innovative beverage solutions with competitive pricing to a global customer base. But to do so, he took a farmer-first approach and provided a premium price to growers while educating them on agronomy practices, business principles and the merits of giving back in their own communities, which is his multi-stakeholder view of capitalism.

Ford became an unlikely coffee and tea industry executive after his career took an improbable turn 15 years ago. The University of Arkansas graduate began his career at Merrill Lynch and Stephens Inc., where he earned a reputation as a deal-maker. In 1996, he joined Alltel, a company co-founded in Little Rock, Ark., by his father, Joe. Coming aboard as an EVP, the younger Ford became president a year later, COO a year after that, and, by 2002, CEO.

In 2005, he took his family on vacation to Rwanda, and while they were there, President Paul Kagame got wind of the wealthy businessman’s presence. Ford received a dinner invitation that he initially turned down because his young children were on the trip as well and Alltel wouldn’t be able to offer telecommunications services in Africa. He relented though, and while the children of Ford and Kagame played soccer with the security team in the president’s basement, Ford and his host discussed economics.

“We were talking about what it takes to attract capital to a developing nation and what would have to be different for Rwanda to be successful, compared to what most of its neighbors had tried,” Ford recounts. “We ended up in a discussion that went way into the night, and I became convinced he was serious about trying to let the free market get them out of poverty. He was going to do what he could to make it a place where investors could invest and the benefits of that could flow to the people of the country.”

That struck a chord with Ford, whose own parents endured a hardscrabble life in Arkansas during the Depression, growing up with no running water, shoes or electricity. His father was the only one of three sons who survived.

“Capitalism is what brought that family from struggling to keep one of three children alive to a point where my father became a wealthy and successful person,” Ford notes. “That system is what Kagame was trying to get his mind around the first night we had dinner.”

Fast-forward several years to 2007, when Alltel was sold for roughly $28 billion. Ford was only 46, independently wealthy and planning to take a year off to evaluate what to do with the rest of his life.