Click & Collect E-Grocer Arrives in Chicago

Chicago, home to several e-commerce platforms, is getting another player in that channel. The startup Fresh Street has started operations in the city, offering more than 4,000 products for pickup within a 30-minute window.

Located on the far north side of Chicago, Fresh Street is an online-only business that carries a variety of products from national and local vendors. There are no fees for pickup, and orders can be placed via a Fresh Street app now available on the App Store and Google Play.

The fledgling company was supported by $4 million in seed funding from private investors. It claims to be the first and only grocery store built exclusively for online click-and-collect shopping.

“My family and I have experienced the frustrations and inconveniences that plague current online grocery options,” said Mike Sayles, Fresh Street’s CEO. “We started Fresh Street by thinking through these problems with a blank sheet of paper and a focus on providing the best possible experience for the online grocery shopper. This enables us to offer competitive prices, brands that families know and love, an easy-to-use website/app, and a convenient pickup experience.”

Fresh Street kicked off its business with a grand opening attended by vendors, partners and city officials. “Chicago is the number one city for food innovation and logistics in the country, both sectors are strong drivers of our city’s economic recovery, job growth and neighborhood expansion. In this spirit, we are incredibly pleased to join Fresh Street today for the launch of its online grocery platform in West Rogers Park. We look forward to seeing this new grocery option represent legacy and emerging Chicago food brands as it grows and expands throughout the city and country," said Michael Fassnacht, president and CEO of World Business Chicago, and chief marketing officer for the City of Chicago, who was on hand for the opening.