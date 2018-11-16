Press enter to search
By Bridget Goldschmidt - 11/16/2018
Chiquita Takes Consumers on a ‘Banana Journey’ Shazam Traceability
Chiquita's partnership with Shazam enables the produce supplier to provide information, via scannable stickers, about where its bananas come from

For those who have ever wondered about the origins of their produce, Chiquita has introduced a cutting-edge program designed to answer that question.

“In June, Chiquita partnered with Shazam to engage with consumers in an innovative way, by introducing the first banana AR (augmented reality) in-store experience to address consumers’ concern about where their food comes from,” explains Jamie Postell, director of sales, North America for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Chiquita. “Shoppers used Shazam on their mobile device to scan Chiquita stickers to take a virtual tour of the banana journey to learn about farmers, sustainability, harvesting practices and community involvement.  The campaign was successful worldwide – 16 percent of users Shazamed more than one banana.”

Providing such comprehensive information is just a part of the company’s aim of being a good neighbor and corporate citizen. “Now more than ever, consumers want transparency of their food from farm to table,” affirms Postell.

