Chiquita Takes Consumers on a ‘Banana Journey’

For those who have ever wondered about the origins of their produce, Chiquita has introduced a cutting-edge program designed to answer that question.

“In June, Chiquita partnered with Shazam to engage with consumers in an innovative way, by introducing the first banana AR (augmented reality) in-store experience to address consumers’ concern about where their food comes from,” explains Jamie Postell, director of sales, North America for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Chiquita. “Shoppers used Shazam on their mobile device to scan Chiquita stickers to take a virtual tour of the banana journey to learn about farmers, sustainability, harvesting practices and community involvement. The campaign was successful worldwide – 16 percent of users Shazamed more than one banana.”

Providing such comprehensive information is just a part of the company’s aim of being a good neighbor and corporate citizen. “Now more than ever, consumers want transparency of their food from farm to table,” affirms Postell.