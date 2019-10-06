Chicago Independent Grocer Butera Market Joins Healthy Savings Program

Butera Market, a Chicagoland independent grocer owned by Paul Butera, has joined the Healthy Savings program and will accept the card and mobile app at all 14 locations. The program provides savings on healthier products that include staples like whole grains, lean meats, fresh produce and yogurt.

Last month, Piggly Wiggly Midwest, also owned by Butera, said that all 100 of the stores it supplies would begin accepting the program’s card. Butera joins the growing Healthy Savings retail network, which is scheduled to grow to 22,000 stores later this year.

“The Healthy Savings program attracts shoppers who are looking for healthier options,” said Paul Butera, of Butera Market, “and we wanted them to be able to save at Butera.”

Butera Market is a family-owned full-service supermarket. Founded in 1963, Butera Finer Foods, now known as Butera Market, has been, and continues to be, Chicagoland's low-price leader.