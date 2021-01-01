The Cheeky Panda plastic-free toilet roll range

Want to shop for toilet tissues without them costing the Earth? The Cheeky Panda may just be the answer to all of your eco-conscious dreams.

Made using ultra-sustainable bamboo, which grows 30x faster than trees, The Cheeky Panda’s toilet roll has little to no impact on the environment. There’s no compromise on comfort, though — bamboo is super soft and naturally hypoallergenic, so won’t harm sensitive skin or gentle souls.

The Cheeky Panda don’t use chemical nasties in the production of their tissue paper, just all-natural, purely plant-based ingredients. Add to that the fact that their products are lovingly contained in plastic-free packaging, containing either four or nine rolls, and you have the ultimate eco-friendly alternative for your toilet tissue needs.

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular in Europe – selling in Wholefoods, Boots, Ocado, Monoprix and hundreds of other major retailers. The entire plastic-free tissue range is available at UNFI, including Plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, Plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.

For more information, please contact our USA sales leads:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Or your UNFI sales rep