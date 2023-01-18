CDM Brands Raises the Bar on Premium Mixers

Grocers looking for innovation in the growing premium mixer space have an ally in CDM Brands.

The company launched during the pandemic and has been leveraging bartending-at-home trends into tasty sales in the grocery channel, with the help of products such as Ready to Go Michelada Mix and Ready to Go Margarita Mix -- all under its Cinco De Mayo brand.

Cinco De Mayo’s packaging is a game changer. Each mixer comes with six pre-rimmed cups featuring traditional salt or zesty chili and lime rim dressings. No artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Consumers can just add their favorite alcoholic beverage and let the party begin.

"The pre-rimmed cup is what makes our mixer products innovative," said Charlie Brown, Founder and CEO of CDM Brands. "Consumers can just add their favorite beer or tequila. No need to buy rimming salt or cups. Its all included with the mix. It's the perfect item to take to a tailgate, barbecue or beach party."

Brown says the company had great success with its Michelada Mix first, so they decided to expand the reach by creating the same packaging with the most popular cocktail in the world: the classic margarita.

"This allows us to sell not only in the Hispanic grocery chains but also in the national chains such as Kroger, Albertsons and Costco, who all sell to a diverse customer base," Brown said. "Grocers have been looking for new products for the premium mixer shelf, and we had the data to prove there was a demand."

Brown says more grocers are transitioning to more multicultural items and "that’s where we try to fit in. ... But our products are in the beer or liquor aisle in the store, not mixed in with the salsa and other Hispanic items."

Brown says grocers looking to increase sales in the category should be cross-merchandising mixers with beer and liquor.

"The cross merchandising helps the consumer make a decision to spend the extra dollars. Most consumers don’t have a mixer product in their shopping list when the go buy groceries. You have to create the reason for them to purchase, whether it’s a POS display of the product or it's featured on its own display rack. But the best place for this is on an end cap entering the mixer or beer section of the store."

CDM Brands also makes rim dressings and a ready-to-drink michelada cup that features tomato, celery, lime juice and seasonings.