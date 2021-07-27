Cart.com Acquires 3PL Provider Sauceda

E-commerce service provider Cart.com of Houston, Texas, announced that it is acquiring 3PL company Sauceda Industries LLC. The move strengthens Cart.com’s fulfillment capability at a time when the company is growing its network and footprint across the United States and seeking to bring all e-commerce functions under a unified umbrella.

"Nobody starts an online store so they can get into the warehousing business. That's why order fulfillment is the No. 1 pain point as e-commerce founders build their brands," explained Saheb Sabharwal, chief logistics officer at Cart.com. "We're excited to have Sauceda join Cart.com as we grow our end-to-end nationwide logistics network to provide 1-2 day shipping for our fast-growing partner-brands."

Cart.com will tap into Sauceda’s approach of providing flexible, scalable services including D2C fulfillment, subscriptions fulfillment, B2B fulfillment, storage-as-a-service and FBA prep. In its work with a variety of brands, Sauceda has integrated with several leading e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, Amazon and Walmart, among others.

"In the past eight years the Sauceda Industries team has shown that people-focused brands are served best by a brand-focused 3PL," said Jay B. Sauceda, co-founder and CEO of the Austin, Texas-based Sauceda Industries. "By joining the Cart.com family, we'll be able to bring that vision to an even bigger audience, and give brands across North America the scalable, customer and people-centric logistical support they need to realize their full potential."

Founded in September 2020, Cart.com is an e-commerce-as-a-service provider that offers a variety of business solutions, including online store software, digital marketing and advertising services, fulfillment services, financial services and customer service capabilities that allow brands to work with a single partner.