Carrefour Leads Online Grocery with Its New Digital Experience

As the French multinational's largest market outside France, Carrefour Brazil sells more than 25 million units per year across 817 storefronts. The forward-thinking company sought to become the leading ecommerce grocery provider in the country as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Realizing this ambitious goal required a powerful new digital commerce solution, a complete migration roadmap and the right expertise to deliver a successful, complex project.