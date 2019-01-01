Cape Line Sparking Cocktails

MillerCoors has launched Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails, crafted from six simple ingredients: carbonated water, alcohol from real cane sugar, real cane sugar, lemon and or lime juice concentrate, natural flavors, and fruit juice added for color. The naturally gluten-free, 4.5 percent ABV beverage contains just 120 calories per serving – half the calories and sugar of leading flavored malt beverages. The line comes in Hard Strawberry Lemonade, Blackberry Mojito and Margarita varieties, each packaged in 12-ounce slim cans allowing for grab-and-go portability. The line will be supported with a national marketing campaign including television spots, targeted out-of-home installments, digital media buys, in-store sampling events, broader sampling efforts within festivals, public relations efforts with a focus on social influencers and media, and even more experiential activations to launch throughout the summer. A variety pack of six cans or a stand-alone Hard Strawberry Lemonade 6-pack retails for a suggested $9.99, while a variety pack of 12 cans has a suggested retail price of $15.99.