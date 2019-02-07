Canadian Grocer Names 2019 Star Women Winners

Every year for the past eight years, Progressive Grocer's sister publication, Canadian Grocer, has honored exceptional women who are contributing to and shaping the industry in unique ways.

This year's 29 winners were nominated by industry colleagues and fall into one of three categories: Rising Stars, Senior Level Stars and Store Level Stars. They represent all parts of the industry from CPG professionals to retailers.

Canadian Grocer's program is similar to Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery program, but it honors women specifically in the industry in Canada.

This year's 2019 Star Women in Grocery will be honored at the Star Women Awards Breakfast in Toronto on Sept. 18. Honorees are:

Rising stars

Senior level stars

Store level stars

Stephanie Harnock , store manager, Sobeys

, store manager, Sobeys Bethany Roberts , store manager, Colemans

, store manager, Colemans Heather Savidant , store manager, Sobeys

, store manager, Sobeys Cindy Waytiuk, store manager, Red River Co-op

Read all about the 2019 Star Women honorees from Canadian Grocer, and don't forget to check out Progressive Grocer's 2019 Top Women in Grocery.