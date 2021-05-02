Can Digital Save Special Events?

In this year of the pandemic, e-commerce promises to play a larger role in all official and non-official holidays.

That includes the Super Bowl.

Giant Food is one of the grocery store operators that teamed up with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to provide customers with all the resources they needed for the ultimate homegating experience on GiantFood.com.

The site features exclusive game day recipes from sweet to savory by celebrity chef and restaurateur, Tiffani Faison, as well as shopping lists and videos to inspire at-home cooking — and sports-enthusiasts. To further prepare for the occasion, the site also features homegating tips and a pump-up playlist curated by former Baltimore Raven, Steve Smith Sr. Customers also have the opportunity to donate $5.50 at online checkout in honor of the Big Game’s 55th year to support hunger relief efforts by the Capital Area Food Bank and Maryland Food Bank.

Chef Tiffani, a Top Chef runner-up, current judge on Food Network’s Chopped and restauranteur, created four original game day recipes exclusively for Giant customers: Pepperoni Pizza Dip, Yogurt Chicken Wings, Healthy-ish Yogurt Ranch for Crudites/Wings and Easy Chocolate Mousse.

Each recipe on GiantFood.com is paired with a video of Chef Tiffani preparing the dish plus a full shopping list, making it easy to experiment in the kitchen in celebration of the game. Customers can order all the ingredients straight to their doors ahead of game day through Giant Delivers or schedule a pickup at their local store through Giant Pickup.

Steve Smith Sr., 16-year veteran of the NFL, 3-time All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, has curated a unique Spotify “Pump-up” playlist available on the homegating website.

Stop & Shop also offered a similar P&G-enabled experience for the big game, and you can probably expect similar digital pushes for such upcoming events as Valentine’s Day — Whole Foods already announced its own online marketing program — Easter and perhaps even Memorial Day.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 1 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market banner is No. 24.

Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on the PG 100 list.