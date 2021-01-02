Procter & Gamble Wants to Encourage Household Equality

Can more equality come to household chores?

Well, the pandemic provides a good time to make that push — and Procter & Gamble is giving it a shot via a new marketing campaign.

Procter & Gamble Home Care says that its brands Dawn and Swiffer are coming together to launch “Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap,” a campaign inviting everyone to do their part to create more equality in the division of household work. The move marks the latest CPG commerce effort influenced by the ongoing pandemic and the social changes it has brought.

While more time spent at home has created a positive shift for some, new research conducted by P&G reveals that in 65% of households, the responsibility for most chores still falls on one person.

“While many families are taking steps to close the chore gap at home, there is still work to be done,” said Martin Hettich, SVP, P&G Home Care North America. “We believe that who we are at home shapes who we are in the world, and our research shows that when we create more equality at home, there is a positive ripple effect. Relationships improve. Children learn responsibility, respect and empathy. Parents and children feel more connected. Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap aims to inspire every member of the family to do their part to create more equality at home as a small step towards creating more equality in the world.”

As people spend more time at home, the work required to keep the home clean has not only increased but has also become more visible, shedding light on areas of inequality in how household chores are divided and spurring some families to action. According to the research, 63% of women say that they take on the main responsibility for chores at home.

Additionally, women spend an average of over 100 hours per year more on household chores than men. While this extra time is significant, equality in chores at home is improving as families spend more time together. One-third (34%) of Americans who live with their spouse say that being more aware of the household chores their significant other takes on has made them want to help out more. In addition, 47% of parents have also taken the time at home to engage their kids more in household chores.

As part of the “Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap” campaign, Dawn and Swiffer have partnered with dozens of individuals and families — including actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict and husband actor Cory Hardrict; actor Max Greenfield; actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and former NFL Player and ESPN Analyst Tedy Bruschi — to take a fresh look at the division of household work and promote equality at home.

Additionally, Dawn and Swiffer will air a television spot inviting families to Close the Chore Gap on the CBS Super Bowl Pregame show, The Super Bowl Today, in an effort to promote positive conversations in households across America. “We know many families watch the Super Bowl together and it’s our hope that this message will spark a dialogue between them. Our research shows when we talk openly about the Chore Gap we are more likely to work together to close it,” said Hettich.

For every person who visits closethechoregap.com and commits to closing the chore gap in their home, Dawn and Swiffer will donate products to help families in need keep their homes clean and healthy. The site offers tips and tools to make sharing chores easier at home, including information about partner S’moresUp, an app that is on a journey to democratize household management by making sharing chores easier and more rewarding for families.

“For more than 100 years, P&G has spent time with families, working to design products that make cleaning a little easier, a little more joyful, and importantly — able to be shared by everyone in the home,” said Hettich. “We’ve learned that everyone’s home is different — so everyone’s chore gap looks different — but we believe that when the chore gap gets smaller, things get better for all of us.”

Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap is part of P&G’s ongoing commitment to equality and inclusion and is among the company’s efforts to deliver "2,021 Acts of Good in 2021."