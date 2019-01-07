Burns Family Supermarkets Donate $10K to Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Burns Family Supermarkets’ nine Fresh Grocer and ShopRite locations raised $10,000 during the independent grocer’s inaugural three-day campaign for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Customers were given opportunities to contribute at in-store lemonade stands or at checkout. Vendor support was provided by Turkey Hill Dairy who stocked the stands with lemonade free of charge. In just three days, the stores collectively raised the funds through customer and corporate donations.

“We’re thrilled at the success of the fundraiser and very proud of our team’s accomplishment,” said Patrick Burns, president and CEO of Burns’ Family Neighborhood Markets. “We are honored to be able to help Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in their mission to support families and find cures for childhood cancer.”

Burns Family Supermarkets is part of the Wakefern/ShopRite family and operates seven Fresh Grocer supermarkets and two ShopRite stores in the greater Philadelphia area. The stores specialize in high-quality perishables in urban and suburban environments and are committed to sercing the needs, tastes and traditions of the communities where they are located.

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises 50 members who independently own and operate 354 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people, and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey. The company is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

ShopRite, a registered trademark of Wakefern, has 276 supermarkets throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, serving more than 6 million customers each week.