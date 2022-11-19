Building the Next Generation of Food Stores

The Freedom of Flexibility
This shows the mindset of Migros, which is open to innovation and experimentation, leading to a high level of flexibility. Indeed, flexibility is also the order of day when it comes to a store concept itself. Bridge, for example, has been based on a maximum amount of physical flexibility.
To this end, the market has adopted the Flexstore principle invented by Interstore | Schweitzer to allow retailers to adapt their store layouts quickly, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner. The same principle and mindset have also been adopted by the Canada’s second-largest retail group, Sobeys, whose Orangeville, Ontario, food market became the first in North America to implement Flexstore, in late 2021. With fixtures and especially refrigerated counters made modular, thanks to an elaborate plug-and-play system where all of the building services — water, electricity and more — are fed from the ceiling, retailers gain maximum flexibility. This allows them to quickly react to changing consumer needs by adding or taking away counters and refrigerated units, something that would be more difficult with old-style fixtures.
Self-Service Advancements
Due to high labor costs and customers increasingly seeking convenient solutions, service counters are becoming less relevant than ever. These are challenges that retailers need to find new ways of dealing with. We at Interstore | Schweitzer have our finger on the pulse and are constantly working on innovative and cost-efficient solutions to find “new ways in fresh.”
Thanks to our in-house production of refrigerated counters, apart from designing and shopfitting, we are also able to provide custom-made refrigeration solutions. Switching from service to self-service counters becomes quick and easy, allowing retailers to quickly adapt to changing situations.
We believe that, if needed, experiential self-service departments help retain the feeling of a department without the requirement of staff being present. It’s important to maintain the feeling of a staffed department by finding a way to communicate through the product and/or the fixture.