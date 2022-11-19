Building the Next Generation of Food Stores

Food retailers around the globe are facing important challenges right now: labor shortages and costs, as well as rising energy costs. As a design and shopfitting company, Interstore | Schweitzer keeps developing strategies to help retailers tackle these challenges. Following are two of our recent projects.

Gooods, Zürich, Switzerland (opened in September 2021): For the biggest Swiss retail company, Migros, we developed a new convenience format, which consists of a small convenience food store at such important nodal points as train or metro stations, and focuses on selected target groups. While the format is not a novelty in itself, the learnings we can extract from this example are how big players like Migros can create more diversity in their formats, thinking about more targeted offers, in the way that independent retailers have already been doing for years. At the same time, Migros understood the necessity of creating a dedicated brand for smaller formats to address the targeted clientele with a custom-made offer.

Bridge, Zürich, Switzerland (opened in April 2021): Bridge is an all-in-one fresh food market, catering and event location that we designed and built for Migros in the heart of Zürich, near the main train station. It offers a one-off experience, which creates a halo effect for the whole business of Switzerland’s biggest retail company. Bridge has been conceived as a test store for Migros, where different formats, fixtures and innovative retail solutions can be experimented with, and if successful, be implemented at other locations. It’s another perfect example of how major retailers can try unique, highly experimental formats that can be a beacon for the brand.