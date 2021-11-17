Buehler's Fresh Foods Has a New CEO

Buehler’s Fresh Foods has promoted Mike Davidson to president and CEO of the Ohio-based supermarket chain effective Jan. 2.

Davidson will take over from Dan Shanahan who announced his retirement in early November.

“On behalf of our board of directors and ESOP trustee, we couldn’t be more proud in naming Mike as president/CEO. Mike has been with us for six years as EVP of store operations and more recently as EVP of sales and marketing. He’s had a significant impact on the success of our company and our culture. We are confident that he has the leadership skills to take Buehler’s to the next level," Shanahan said.

Previous to joining Buehler’s, Davidson was with Price Chopper supermarkets in Schenectady NY, as senior vice president of store operations. Prior to Price Chopper Mike worked with Ahold companies Finast and Tops Markets. While at Tops, he was regional VP of operations and VP of operations and merchandising.

Davidson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a master’s degree in business and attended the Cornell University food executive program. He is currently the chairman of the Ohio Grocers Association, past board member with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, current board member of the Wooster Christian School and is a member of Rotary.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods was founded in 1929 by E.L. Buehler and his wife Helen. In 2017, Buehler’s went through a management buyout and formed an ESOP. Buehler’s operates 14 supermarkets, seven liquor agencies, outside catering, coﬀee shops and a food truck.