BrightFarms Crunch Kits

Indoor-grown leafy greens supplier BrightFarms has launched Crunch Kits, a premium salad kit option. Two initial kit varieties, Chickpea Caesar, featuring Sunny Crunch greens topped with crispy chickpeas, organic quinoa, shaved parmesan and garlic crouton crumbles, and paired with a vegan Caesar dressing, and Sunny Bacon, offering with Sunny Crunch greens topped with uncured bacon bits, shredded white cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, crispy onions, herb croutons, and paired with a vegan ranch dressing, are now available in Illinois supermarkets, and will roll out to additional regions throughout 2022. Salad kits are the fastest-growing segment in both the packaged salads and indoor farming segments, creating a unique opportunity for category innovation and growth. Crunch Kits are made with fresh, sustainably grown salad greens and premium toppings. The two 7-ounce varieties are sized to be eaten on their own or as a shared side, providing alternatives to traditional field-grown kits, as well as a more affordable and convenient alternative to expensive fast-casual salads. The average suggested retail price for either Crunch Kit is $5.49 but will depend on the retailer. BrightFarms currently has greenhouses located in Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois and New Hampshire.