Boxes. The Most Extraordinary, Ordinary Thing in the World.

Corrugated cardboard boxes are so common, it can be easy to take them for granted. We tend to think about what we put in them, while barely giving the box itself a second thought.

They are ordinary indeed. But they are so, so much more than ordinary. They’re also infinitely customizable, strong, protective, beautiful, clean, economical and sustainable. Now even pizza boxes can be recycled along with all the others – 90% of all boxes made for a decade! That’s pretty extraordinary, right?