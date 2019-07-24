Boxed Hires Former Amazon Exec as Its 1st President

Boxed has named Prentis Wilson, a former Amazon executive, the company's first president. According to the bulk shopping ecommerce retailer, Wilson brings decades of experience in retail and technology leadership roles to his new position.

He was most recently VP and general manager of Amazon Business, growing it to more than $10 billion in annual sales in less than four years. Before Amazon, Wilson worked for Cisco and Honeywell.

“Boxed is an innovative company that identified and capitalized on a real opportunity in the grocery space,” said Wilson. “I’m super-excited to join Boxed, where I see massive potential for its end-to-end platform to deliver an industry-best shopping experience for customers, as well as unrivaled value for vendors.”

New York-based Boxed has made a number of senior leadership hires recently, including Rhonda Ramparas, CFO; Seiya Vogt, VP of growth; and Andrea Chesleigh, VP of product. These changes came after the retailer raised $111 million in Series D funding last August.