Bonduelle Brings Brand to U.S. with Fresh Vision for Plant-Rich Eating

Bonduelle Americas is shaking things up in the U.S. market, bringing its powerhouse brand Stateside with an ambitious vision that goes way beyond a simple name change. While you might know it for its fresh prepared salads under the Ready Pac name, by July 2025, it will be proudly flying the Bonduelle flag across its entire portfolio – and it's celebrating with a category-breaking move into shelf-stable meals with its new Lunch Bowls line.

"This is a transformative moment for our company," says Bobby Chacko, CEO of Bonduelle Americas. "We're not just changing our brand name – we're bringing our global expertise and innovation directly to American consumers, with exciting new chef-crafted products that meet them wherever they shop."

The brand's U.S. introduction began in October 2024 with Bonduelle Bistro Loaded Bowls, and now it's making waves again with its entry into the shelf-stable category. Its new Lunch Bowls line features four globally inspired varieties – Spanish Fusion, Southwest Fusion, Mediterranean Fusion and Indian Fusion – each delivering bold flavors and satisfying textures. These aren't your ordinary ready-to-eat meals – they're chef-crafted, 100% plant-powered bowls packed with more than 10 grams of protein and no artificial preservatives. With no refrigeration needed, they're perfect for busy lifestyles – enjoy them hot or cold, straight from your pantry or backpack.

"We're meeting Americans everywhere they eat," added Chacko. "Whether you're grabbing a fresh salad from the produce section or stocking up on our new Lunch Bowls for on-the-go consumption, we're making it easier to eat well on your terms."

To catch eyes on shelf, Bonduelle has rolled out bold new packaging that makes a statement in any aisle. The contemporary design pairs vibrant food photography with modern aesthetics, helping the brand stand out whether it's in produce, the deli or center store. "The visual refresh was critical for our multi-category strategy," notes Deanna Jurgens, chief sales officer of Bonduelle Americas. "We wanted a cohesive look that would work across different sections of the store while clearly communicating our commitment to quality and innovation. The result is packaging that not only pops on shelf, but also resonates with today's conscious consumers."

The brand is making a splash with its Lunch Bowls in Southern California, where college students at such schools as UCLA and UC Irvine are already getting a taste of what Bonduelle brings to the table. The Lunch Bowls are also available in Southern California Albertsons stores, with national distribution rolling out over the next several months.

For retailers, the timing couldn't be better as consumers hunt for innovative, plant-forward meal solutions throughout the store. Buyers can get their first look at the complete Lunch Bowl line at Natural Products Expo West (Hall C, Booth 2893), where the full range of Bonduelle's fresh thinking will be on display.

As a certified B Corp, Bonduelle Americas isn't just talking about making a difference – it's living its "Eat well. Be well" philosophy through every product it creates. This new chapter in the U.S. market isn't just about selling food – it's also about inspiring a fresh approach to everyday eating.

Ready to bring Bonduelle's innovative Lunch Bowls to your shelves? Swing by Booth 2893 in Hall C at Natural Products Expo West, or order directly through UNFI (6439675, 6438676, 6439677, 6439678).