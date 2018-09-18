Blount Fine Foods Names Senior Director of Marketing

Blount Fine Foods, a manufacturer of premium soups, entrées and side dishes for retail and foodservice, has promoted David Vittorio to the role of senior director of marketing, supporting not only Blount-branded products, but also well-known consumer food brands licensed by company, in addition to the many private label brands for which Blount makes soups and other prepared foods.

“David Vittorio is the keeper of the Blount Find Foods brand, which has grown in scale and sophistication as the company has enjoyed a sustained period of incredible growth,” noted Bob Sewall, Blount’s EVP of sales and marketing, and Vittorio’s direct supervisor. “Not only is he the primary steward of the Blount brand, but he also carefully coordinates our use of licensed brands under which we market soups, including Panera Bread and Legal Sea Foods. On top of that, he and his team provide marketing and packaging support to many of the country’s top restaurant and grocery brands for whom we manufacture private label soups, entrées and sides.”

Vittorio heads a department that works closely with not only Blount’s sales team, but also with chefs, retail executives and restaurants to provide incremental marketing support that helps customers sell more Blount products. From package design to point of sale to web, social media, digital and traditional advertising, the Blount brand has grown every year under his leadership.

As well as supporting Blount’s sales department, Vittorio and his team collaborate with the company’s culinary and R&D teams, along with operations and manufacturing.

Fall River, Mass.-based Blount, a family-owned and -operated company, makes more than 900 premium products for restaurants, institutions, retailers and club stores in all 50 states.