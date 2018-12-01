BJ's Invites Sam's Club Members to Join its Program

In a bid to capitalize on Walmart’s sudden decision to close 63 Sam’s Clubs, BJ’s Wholesale Club is appealing to Sam’s Club members to sign up with the rival warehouse club retailer at a nearby location or online and begin shopping – and saving – at once.

According to Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, new members can also download the BJ's app, which includes Add-to-Card coupons for automatic savings.

Further, in the wake of the announced Sam’s Club closings, BJ’s said it “has received numerous inquiries from Sam's Club employees,” and directed those interested in applying for jobs to visit its website or a nearby club.

Wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team, BJ’s operates 215 warehouse clubs and 133 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.