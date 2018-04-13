BJ's Builds Out Digital Payment Options With Masterpass

BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its digital payment options for customers to include Masterpass by Mastercard.

With Masterpass, members of the Westborough, Mass.-based club chain can pay for products in their virtual cart without having to take their card out or input all of their credentials. The digital platform securely stores all payment information: card details, shipping information and payment preference.

"As we continue to grow our omnichannel capabilities, we’re focused on delivering a seamless experience for our members,” said Bob Eddy, EVP and CFO of BJ’s. “Adding Masterpass as a payment option on BJs.com offers our members another convenient way to shop with us.”

The new payment option continues BJ’s commitment to providing an optimized digital and omnichannel experience for its shoppers since it brought two digital-focused executives on board last May: EVP and CIO Scott Kessler and SVP and Chief Digital Officer Rafeh Masood. Last July, BJ’s introduced a new site for mobile platforms, optimized to help shoppers browse, research and save on their purchases. One month later, it launched a new desktop site.

Other omnichannel-focused introductions in the past year include Add-to-Card digital coupons, the Pick Up and Pay click-and-collect service and even dedicated sites for private label ecommerce.

BJ’s Wholesale Club operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.