Big Lots Pledges to Wear Red for Women’s Heart Health

To kick off American Heart Month and raise awareness that cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women, Big Lots Inc. is teaming up with the American Heart Association.

As part of its partnership, Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will be a National Wear Red Day Match Partner, pledging up to $1 million over the next three years in support of the organization's signature initiative, Go Red for Women, which strives to create a world of longer, healthier lives for all women.

Now through Feb. 14, customers who make a contribution to the American Heart Association at their local Big Lots store will receive an exclusive Big Lots offer of $5 off any qualifying in-store purchase of $15 or more. Furthermore, on National Wear Red Day (Feb. 5), the Big Lots Foundation will match donations made through the American Heart Association's website, up to $333,333 each year for the next three years.

Big Lots will also create a dedicated in-store "Celebration Station" for customers seeking to honor the special women in their lives with a heart-shaped note, which will be displayed for all visitors to see throughout the month of February.

Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of one in three women, according to the American Heart Association.

"Heart disease greatly affects women in the United States and directly impacts many of our customers and associates, whether through a personal experience or that of a friend or family member," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "We are humbled to be able to help spread awareness of women's heart health and the efforts of the American Heart Association. With the help of our passionate associates and customers, we look forward to serving as a catalyst to improve the lives of women nationwide through this three-year initiative."

The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting cardiovascular disease. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, it funds innovative research, advocates for the public’s health and shares lifesaving resources. Go Red for Women is the organization’s signature women’s initiative to end heart disease and stroke.

Meanwhile, Big Lots is touting comp and online sales increases. Its comparable-store sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 7.5% to date. That reflects double-digit comps in all merchandise categories other than seasonal, which is down by a mid-teen percentage due to low levels of Christmas inventory in December, and food, which is up by low single digits. Meanwhile, quarter-to-date e-commerce demand is up approximately 135%.

With more than 1,400 retail stores, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.