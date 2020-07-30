Big Lots Launches Same-Day Delivery

In June, Big Lots began offering same-day delivery of grocery items and some essentials through a partnership with Instacart, but today's announcement takes e-commerce one step further. The retailer has now partnered with on-demand logistics provider Pickup to begin same-day delivery of its entire retail assortment.

Customers can order anything available at their local Big Lots store via biglots.com — delivering small and large items, from decorative accessories and snacks to furniture and mattresses — all within the same day. This service will be rolled out to 1,100 stores across the U.S. in the next month.

"The Big Lots team is focused on delivering exceptional service and continued growth across our channels, and that includes meeting customers' increasing desire for immediate, integrated online shopping experiences," said Erica Fortune, Big Lots vice president of e-commerce. "Our partnership with PICKUP is the latest in a series of investments aimed at creating a true omnichannel platform, and this work is now a key part of our success."

E-commerce is having a record year for Big Lots thus far, with a 70% increase in website traffic and a conversion rate that is three times higher than last year that is driving demand at approximately five times prior year levels in the first two quarters of 2020.

Big Lots also offers its Buy Online Pickup In-store service at all 1,400 stores, including curbside pickup since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later this year, the company will implement ship from store capabilities across selected stores, allowing for faster order fulfillment.

Big Lots, based in Columbus, Ohio, operates 1,404 retail stores. The company is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.