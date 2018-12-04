Benefits of Branded Produce

Branded produce is creating 71 percent of the total produce dollar growth, with 39 percent of the produce sold in 2016 being branded, up from 31 percent in 2012, according to The Wonderful Co. VP of Marketing & Insights Adam Cooper, who was presenting Nielsen data during a recent press tour of the Wonderful facilities, near Bakersfield, Calif.

In 2016, produce sales accounted for $69 billion and marked the first time unbranded produce sales were under 50 percent, at 49 percent of sales, with private label making up the remaining 12 percent.

Cooper also noted that Wonderful had the most growth of all companies in the produce segment, with its No. 1 Halos brand of mandarins. While 50 percent of consumers buy a Wonderful product – whether it's Halos, pistachios, almonds or Pom – only 20 percent buy multiple Wonderful brands, which is part of the reason that the company rebranded as Wonderful in 2015, to bring the fruit and nuts together in consumers’ minds. The company offers a variety of brands, including Pom Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Almonds, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Sweet Scarlets, Fiji Water, Justin Wines and Landmark Wines.

“We’re better together than apart,” Cooper said. In its exhaustive research, Wonderful found that 71 percent of consumers snack at work, and that the top two snacks are fruit and nuts.

Wonderful is focused on vertical integration – for instance, it's the single biggest bee company in the United States. The bees are used to pollinate its orchards of almond and pistachio trees, and the company’s hives provide about half of the pollinating that the trees need, with the remaining pollination coming from outsourced bees. In total, the orchards require about 700,000 hives. The emphasis on vertical integration has worked well in allowing the company to remain aligned with its mission and the ability to control the process from source to shelf, Cooper added.