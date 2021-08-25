Bell and Howell Unveils New 'Store in a Box' Solution

Bell and Howell is thinking outside the box – or rather, inside the box – when it comes to click-and-collect. The Durham N.C.-based company is introducing a new robotic order pickup solution called the QuickCollect Go! Pod that accepts orders from grocery operations, micro-fulfillment centers, logistics hubs and other sources.
The self-contained and contactless “store in a box” features patent-pending automation and intelligent software, and is designed as a labor solution for retailers and a convenient e-commerce option for consumers. The pod, which includes configurations that address frozen and refrigerated temperature-control requirements, can be set up outside a store or at a remote site for secure 24/7 automated pickup without the need for attending employees.
To access their orders, customers use a unique pickup code. Bell and Howell’s software also enables the system to act as an intelligent hub for local delivery partner pickups, with multiple portal configurations that can handle high-volume simultaneous processing.
“We are excited to launch the QuickCollect Go! Pod and bring our innovative solutions to grocers, retailers, pharmacies, and more, Retailers recognize that consumer convenience, fulfillment efficiency and brand reach are critical to the next level of e-commerce. Our new solution allows an associate to load orders in seconds, freeing them up for other tasks, while the internal automation allows a consumer to retrieve their order quickly without interrupting store operations,” said Larry Blue, Bell and Howell’s president and CEO.