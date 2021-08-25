Bell and Howell Unveils New 'Store in a Box' Solution

Bell and Howell is thinking outside the box – or rather, inside the box – when it comes to click-and-collect. The Durham N.C.-based company is introducing a new robotic order pickup solution called the QuickCollect Go! Pod that accepts orders from grocery operations, micro-fulfillment centers, logistics hubs and other sources.

The self-contained and contactless “store in a box” features patent-pending automation and intelligent software, and is designed as a labor solution for retailers and a convenient e-commerce option for consumers. The pod, which includes configurations that address frozen and refrigerated temperature-control requirements, can be set up outside a store or at a remote site for secure 24/7 automated pickup without the need for attending employees.

To access their orders, customers use a unique pickup code. Bell and Howell’s software also enables the system to act as an intelligent hub for local delivery partner pickups, with multiple portal configurations that can handle high-volume simultaneous processing.