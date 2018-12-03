Barons Market Revamps Website

Southern California independent grocer Barons Market has redesigned its website to focus more on its customers and help support the community at large.

The new site offers a modern design, easy navigation and interactive elements that reflect the grocer’s shopping experience and the communities it calls home. Included in the redesign are an events calendar, with Backroom Beer Pairings, community events and more; a section for recipes; weekly deals; photos and videos taken in-store; and a social media feed to help visitors know what’s going on in-store any given day.

The new site will be updated regularly with new deals, blogs, recipes and more.

“Between our artisan olive oil and balsamic vinegar bar to a squeeze-it-yourself orange juice press and fresh antipasto bar, Barons always offers something surprising and delicious to customers,” says Rachel Shemirani, Barons Market VP of marketing. “Our new website simulates this in-store magic and allows our customers to understand the Barons culture.”

Based in Poway, Calif., Barons Market operates seven stores in Southern California, four in the San Diego metropolitan area. Progressive Grocer recently recognized the chain in its 2018 Outstanding Independents Awards in the Outstanding Multi-Store category, for the time and energy it puts into creating a “taste-bud-tempting customer experience.”