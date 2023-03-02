Avocados From Mexico Reveals Structural, Staff Changes

Avocados from Mexico is ripe for change. The company announced a restructuring to maintain its momentum over the past few years, as avocado consumption has surged.

As part of the change in structure, Avocados From Mexico is aligning the shopper, trade and foodservice marketing functions under one commercial strategy department. The top-selling avocado brand tapped Stephanie Bazan to lead that group in her role as SVP, commercial strategy and execution.

Bazan leverages more than 25 years of domestic and international marketing experience to provide leadership and strategic vision for the brand. Since joining Avocados From Mexico more than eight years ago, she has helped consolidate the brand's shopper, trade and foodservice areas and is the company's lead for the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).

Additionally, Stephanie Browder has been appointed as director, sales and marketing for foodservice for Avocados From Mexico. Browder will work with Bazan to spearhead the company’s sales and marketing strategies in the new group. The 20-year CPG and brand professional has worked for Avocados From Mexico for eight years in areas including digital marketing, e-commerce and foodservice.

"I'm excited about my new role and what these changes mean for the business as a whole," said Bazan. "I believe that combining the resources of our shopper, retail trade and foodservice teams and leveraging Stephanie Browder's leadership and expertise to guide the foodservice strategy will continue to build on our foundation of success, working toward a future where every avocado is the freshest available, whether eaten at home or at a restaurant."

Avocados From Mexico President and CEO Alvaro Luque said the moves will position the company to sustain its notable expansion. "We've been incredibly successful at growing the market for fresh avocados from Mexico, and we're proud to be uniting our demand-driving efforts under a leader who has expertly navigated the most complex aspects of our business," Luque said. "These teams have been key to propelling AFM's market growth, and I look forward to keeping the momentum going."

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA). The Irving, Texas-based Avocados From Mexico partners with more than 150 grocery and mass retail accounts, more than 50 foodservice operators and 250 distributors and importers of Mexican avocados in the United States. The brand reported that it has doubled the volume of Mexican avocado imports in seven years, from 1.2 billion pounds in 2014 to 2.4 billion pounds in 2021.