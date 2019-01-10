Press enter to search
Close search

Anuga 2019 Opens This Week

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Anuga 2019 Opens This Week

10/01/2019
Anuga 2019

Anuga, the world’s leading food fair for the retail trade, along with the foodservice and catering markets, will open its doors this week, running Oct. 5-9, in Cologne, Germany.

Celebrating its 100th year of food innovation, the expo is best described as 10 trade shows under one roof, featuring space dedicated to Bread & Bakery, Chilled & Fresh Food, Culinary Concepts, Dairy, Drinks, Fine Food, Frozen Food, Meat, Hot Beverages, and Organic.

For the first time, Anuga is offering participation opportunities for startup companies in special pavilions located in each of the show halls. Also new for 2019 is the Boulevard of Inspiration, which will showcase new products as well as house the Anuga Trend Zone, a program stage where experts from Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor will present  analyses on developments in the food and beverage industry.

Additionally, the expo will place a strong focus on the future of food. This includes exploring technologies to assist with feeding the growing population. The topics of sustainability, global warming and the role of plant-based protein will be addressed through educational programming via the expo platform called Anuga Horizon 2050.

Related Content

Anuga

Anuga 2019 Will Celebrate 100 Years of Food Innovation

Food trade fair returns in October to Cologne, Germany

NGA Show to Include New Specialty Pavilions

Annual event enables independent grocers to check out latest products, solutions, trends

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anuga
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Anuga 2019 Will Celebrate 100 Years of Food Innovation
Shopper Behavior
Plant-Based Product Claims See Dramatic Rise