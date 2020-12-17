Amazon, Whole Foods Make Returns Easier

Returns are as much of a part of the holiday retail experience as are purchases, and Amazon says it is making the returns process easy for consumers going into 2021.

New this year, the retailer says that most items shipped between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2021.

In addition, Amazon is helping make returns even easier at more than 500 Whole Foods Market stores across the country by offering a box-free, label-free return option. This option is also available at other locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Go stores, UPS Store locations, Kohl’s and more.

Returning Amazon.com orders are free and easy, the retailer said, and are available at tens of thousands of locations and on millions of items including electronics, household items, pet supplies, shoes, and apparel and more, no matter the reason for the return. Amazon’s extended return window and tens of thousands of free, convenient and easy return locations are made possible by hard-working employees coming together to make life easier for customers, especially during the holidays.

“During a holiday season that might be more unpredictable than year’s past, our employees want to help customers have one less thing to think about by giving customers more time to return, and by providing a variety of free, convenient and easy return options this year,” said Libby Johnson McKee, director, Amazon WW Returns, ReCommerce and Sustainability. “Our hope is that by offering so many return options — from tens of thousands of drop-off locations to shipping an item back — as well as more time to think about making a return, customers can relax and shop with confidence this holiday season.”

At Whole Foods Market, customers simply bring the item and QR code generated after creating a return to the Customer Service desk. A Whole Foods Market team member will scan the code and take the item.

