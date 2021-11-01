Amazon Hiring for its Fresh Grocery Stores

Amazon is looking for Fresh help.

The e-commerce operator is hiring for its two new Amazon Fresh grocery stores that will open in King County, Washington, according to a spokesperson.

The company plans to fill hundreds of full- and part-time positions, including managerial roles, at stores located in Seattle and Bellevue. Interested candidates can visit www.amazonstores.jobs to learn more and apply.

New Amazon Fresh employees will join more than 80,000 full- and part-time Amazon employees already working in Washington with industry-leading pay and a variety of benefits packages starting from their first day on the job.

“We are proud to be bringing hundreds of good jobs with benefits to the Seattle area as we prepare to open the first Amazon Fresh grocery stores in our home state of Washington,” said Roetta Greene Elton, district manager of Amazon Fresh grocery stores. “We’re excited to provide customers with new, low-priced grocery stores in their neighborhoods and look forward to contributing positively to the community.”

Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store that offers a seamless grocery shopping experience whether customers are shopping in-store or online. Customers can find everything they love about Amazon, such as consistent low prices, convenience and great selection, along with delicious prepared food offerings made in-store every day and a convenient in-store shopping experience.

One of the many benefits of working at an Amazon Fresh store is the opportunity to cross-train across the entirety of the grocery store, Amazon says. Grocery associates will learn everything from customer service, to stocking shelves, to cashiering, to picking and packing customer orders. Kitchen associates work in the store’s culinary area, preparing fresh food offerings for customers each day. Food service associates work with fresh food items such as produce, meat and seafood, and deliver excellent customer service.

Amazon’s presence in Washington reaches beyond the jobs provided within the four walls of its facilities. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $98 billion across the state, including infrastructure (such as 11 Whole Foods Market locations and five Amazon Go store locations) and compensation for its more than 80,000 employees. These investments have helped create more than 228,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires — from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.